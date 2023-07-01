As the weather gets warmer in the Hudson Valley, we see more insects emerging in our area. The long awaited summer months have arrived, bringing with it more wildlife and bugs around our homes.

As we should always be cautious of what we bring into our homes if we have pets, it's also important to preserve our outdoor space too.

If you have cats or dogs, it's important to be aware of what plants and flowers are toxic to them including their indoor and outdoor routines and lifestyles too.

What Plants Should You Avoid Around Your Pets?

The ASPCA shared information about plants that pet owners should avoid around their fur babies. Before planting flowers or plants outdoors or bringing them inside, be sure to see what ones to not include in your summer garden.

Numerous plants such as aloe, African Violet, Maidens Breath and Morning Glory should be avoided around animals. Additional information about toxic plants can be found on the ASPCA's website for prevention.

Did You Know That There Are Plants That Can Keep Bugs Away?

Sitting outside at night listening to the chorus of peepers, owls and otherwise wildlife friends is soothing. However, we would have to light a citronella candle to prevent bugs from landing near or on us while outdoors.

What if there was a way to prevent bugs from ruining or invading your space while enjoying the summer nights? There are plants that can keep bugs away in addition to burning your favorite, all natural candles for prevention as well.

What Bugs Should We Welcome In And Also Avoid This Summer?

While everyone have a preference over which bugs they can deal it, other's may agree or disagree.

This summer we can welcome bees, ladybugs, dragonflies and more to assist us with pollinating our crops, producing wax and honey and more.

There are some bugs that we would rather not see and avoid during the summer months such as stink bugs, mosquitoes, wasps and more.

Here Are The Top 6 Plants To Keep Bugs Away This Summer In New York

The Farmers Almanac provided information about plants that will keep bugs away this summer in and around your garden.

The "Insect-Repelling Plants That Are Known To Keep The Bugs Away" may be already in your garden.

Mint Is One Of The 5 Plants That Can Keep Bugs Out Of Your Garden

Recently, I was given a tour of a garden at someone's house and noticed that they were growing mint. They mentioned that they enjoyed using it in their cocktails but how it also repels bugs.

The Farmers Almanac stated that mint is an mosquito repellent

Lavender Can Assist With Providing More Than A Relaxing Smell

Lavender is one of the most relaxing smells, it's someone I try to find while hiking because it brings a sense of calmness.

The Farmers Almanac provided information about planting lavender.

"Not only is lavender beautiful and fragrant, but it is known to repel mosquitoes, fleas, flies, and moths."

Marigolds Can Brighten Your Garden And Keep Bugs Away

It's hard to not smile spotting marigolds with they're bright and warm colors that remind of why we love summer.

According to The Farmers Almanac,

"The marigold is one of the most well-known insect-repelling plants and with good reason — they have a scent that will keep pests like mosquitoes, nematodes like cabbage worms, and other pests away. "

Catnip Is Not Only A Treat For Your Furry Friend But Also A Bug Repellent

Looking for a way to make your cat happier and have less bugs? The answer to a more playful cat and no bugs is catnip. I had a friend who grew her own catnip and not only did her furry friend love the fresh supply of nip' but so did the bothersome bugs.

USA Today claims that mosquitoes don't go near catnip so feel free to put it on yourself the next time that you're outside.

USA Today shared information about plants that bother bugs.

Lemongrass Is An All Natural Bug Repellent To Use This Summer

Personally, I love the smell of citronella and if you do, you're in luck and can get an all natural version of one of your favorite scents.

According to USA Today,

"Lemon grass can grow up to 4 feet tall, but the best thing about this decorative grass is that it contains citronella, a common natural ingredient in many mosquito repellents."

Include A Rosemary Plant Into Your Garden For All Natural Ingredient and Bug Repellent

Everything tastes better with a little rosemary seasoning. Life will be less buggy with a rosemary plant in your garden.

USA Today explained that rosemary has multiple, positive uses such as repelling mosquitoes and flies.

"It also has a pungent scent that drives away other bugs, including cabbage moths. It does well in hot dry weather, and thrives in containers, so you can set it in various places around the garden."

Before planting any new plants, check in with a local veterinarian about the safety of outdoor and indoor plants for your furry friends.

Which plants do you have in your garden? Share with us below.

