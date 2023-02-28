NYS Office of Cannabis Management Warns of Massive Phishing Scam

New York State has an Office of Cannabis Management, they are the division of government that oversees the legalization and regulation of all things to do with cannabis, marijuana and weed, in all of its forms.

The Office of Cannabis Management also deals with licensing and compliance for retailers, so when someone else started to misrepresent the office and try to scam people, they wanted to let everyone know about it.

What is the scam that New York State Office of Cannabis Management wants everyone to know about?

The scam that the New York State Office of Cannabis Management wants everyone to know about has to do with "phishing scams targeting applicants and licensees."

What should applicants and licensees do about these phishing scams in New York State?

The Office of Cannabis Management also asks that everyone be aware that they will never ask anyone to provide information and ask you to sign documents via DocuSign. The Office states that it does not use DocuSign under any circumstances. If the Office needs to get in touch with you regarding any official business, they will reach out to you with a @ocm.ny.gov e-mail address.

Think you have received a phishing email or one that you think is a phishing email, they are asking you to forward it to licensing@ocm.ny.gov for review. For more information on Phishing, please visit its.ny.gov/phishing-awareness.

