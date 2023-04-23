New York Motorcyclists: What Must You Do Before April 30?

How long have you been waiting to get on your bike and just ride? Do you do one of the New Years' Day rides? Do you just wait for a slightly warm day, then you gear up and get out? Or is there a certain date on the calendar that you have to get out and get the winter off you?

So in addition to making sure you have gasoline and a properly fitting helmet, what else do you need to do to make sure that you are ready to go when that first warm day happens in March or April?

So what do New York motorcycle riders need to do before April 30 so they can ride?

Well, make sure to get the gasoline and make sure that you get your annual registration renewed. While you don't have to have the new registration on the bike until May 1, without getting a ticket, just get it and get it done. In the last year or so, the New York State DMV has had issues with registration stickers, so the sooner you get yours submitted, the sooner you can get it on the bike.

Do you need to get your motorcycle inspected once a year in New York State?

If you are riding a bike that you just got from a registered motorcycle dealer, your bike will probably already have that annual inspection sticker on it. If not, you will need to take your bike to a NYS Motorcycle authorized inspection station one time per year, before it expires.

What do you not have to do in New York if you take the bike off the road?

Unlike what needs to happen in New York State with cars, if you take them off the road and cancel the insurance if it's a car you have to turn the plates in. If its your bike, you can pull the insurance off the bike you do not have to turn the plates in. You can keep the plate and then just have your policy be on the bike when you are getting ready to put it back on the road for the season.

What other quick reminders do you need to know before getting on your bike this season?

It is New York State law that you wear eye protection while riding, wear a helmet, and have your front headlight and rear taillight operating and illuminated at all times when the bike is in motion.

