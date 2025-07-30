We Can Expect To See These Changes In New York State Nail Salons

Going to the nail salon can be such a relaxing experience! I always look forward to this especially since it feels as if its a mini spa day.

It's fun to choose a color for your nails and toes, soak your feet in heated jets and have a self care day. While this is mainly an enjoyable experience for the customers, we hope that the nail techs are also getting taken care of as well.

We Can Expect To See Changes In New York State Nail Salons This Year

I notice that the rechs within nail salons wear masks and sometimes face covers while working. Thankfully, the nail salons that I have visited have opened the door to get fresh air. In the summer, they keep it cool with the air conditioning on while open to the public.

Recently within New York state, nail techs have shared their opinions about their working conditions.

News 12 shared that lawmakers within New York state are working to make nail salons a safer atmosphere for employees. This is mainly focusing on the fumes that they breathe in.

News 12 continues to explain that in 2014, New York state passed a law that required nail salons to install proper ventilation systems. These systems would need to remove any fumes that could be harmful to those in the building.

Fast forward to 2025, New York state lawmakers are stepping in to make sure that these spaces are safe, once again.

What Will Be Different About Nail Salons In New York State In 2025?

News 12 stated that Westchester County legislators, Jewel Williams and Emiljana Ulaj along with the New York Committee For Occupational Safety & Health are working together. This summer, they plan to visit these nail salons within New York state to check on conditions.

The Village of Port Chester shared that their building department has helped new salons with installing proper ventilation systems.

They explained that any New York state nail salon that does not meet these regulations will receive a warning in addition to having to install the ventilation systems if they want to stay open.

What Should Nail Salon Owners Do Within New York State?

The Village of Port Chester advised nail salons within the area to contact their building department for a consultation. By doing so, the Port Chester Building Department inspectors would work with businesses to create a plan on what needs to be done in the salon.

As of January 1, 2025, the New York State Department of Labor explained that nail techs must receive $16.50 an hour in New York City, Long Island and Westchester County. For the rest of New York state, these employees must receive an hourly pay of $15.50.

These would be hourly pay options for non tipped workers within New York state.

Overall, I think that this is a great idea for nail salons within New York state. Proper ventilation systems should be installed not only for employees but for customers as well.

Additional information can be found with News 12 and the Village of Port Chester as well.

Where do you usually get your nails done in the Hudson Valley? What do you think about the ventilation system there? Tell us more below.

