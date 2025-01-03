Tis’ the most wonderful time of the year in New York state. The holidays bring friends, family and co-workers together to celebrate the magic of the season.

In New York state, we can experience Christmas light shows, festive events and more. December 2024 also marked the start of the Winter Solstice.

Winter Solstice 2024 Has Officially Started, What Does That Mean?



CBS News explained that the Winter Solstice is not only the first day of winter but is also the day that has the shortest amount of daylight.

The Old Farmer's Almanac shared that the Winter Solstice started on December 21, 2024. They shared,

"Although the winter solstice means the start of winter, it also means the return of more sunlight. It only gets brighter from here! ☃️ "

I was happy to see this post from The Old Farmer's Almanac about how we can look forward to brighter days ahead.

What Did The First Day Of Winter Look Like In Different States?



Facebook users shared their pictures including the first day of winter in the comments section of The Old Farmers Almanac's post. From Michigan to Virginia and even Alaska, these comments highlighted the Winter Solstice of 2024.

"Winter in Michigan...☃️" "Happy Winter Solstice Day! We actually got a little bit of snow this morning and it made me happy! Virginia USA" "City street lights were still on at 10:00 am, as we are near Anchorage, Alaska. Yeah, as daylight hours will soon be longer again. Something Alaskans look forward to. Enjoy your sunshine!!" "Wish we had winter in Colorado" "Florida needs to have some cold days. According to the Almanac we are suppose to be cold and wet. We're waiting!!!" "No chilly turn of the season today where I live. It’s going to be 81° here in Tucson today. "

Although it's been chilly within New York state, residents can look forward to seeing more daylight each day this month. I hope we get warmer temperatures than we've been having.

Why New Yorkers Will See More Daylight After The Winter Solstice

CBS News shared exciting information about when New York state residents can start seeing more daylight. I've noticed that the sun is setting later and I've been enjoying this.

They explained that each day after the Winter Solstice, we will gain one more minute of sunlight, woohoo!

They also mentioned,

"It doesn't sound like much, but after just two months, or around 60 days, we'll be seeing about an hour more of sunlight."

I'm looking forward to those 8pm sunsets in the summer months but as for now, we can welcome back more daylight each day within New York state.

Which season is your favorite to experience in New York state? Tell us more below.

