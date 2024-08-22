One Of A Kind Workout Experience Hidden In New York State Cave

The Hudson Valley has a wide variety of different options for residents to workout. Locally owned gyms, professional yoga, meditation and zumba instructors are available.

A hidden gem in New York state now offers a one of a kind workout experience, tours and more.

A Hidden New York State Cave Offers More Than Tours



A New York state cave offers more than just traditional cave tours, they also have experiences that allow guests to go on an underground boat ride.

This attraction is known as

"is one of the most exciting NYS natural attractions"

The temperatures in this upstate New York cave are always around 52 degrees year round. Guests can warm up on a cooler day in the cave or cool off in this New York state cave on a hot day.

Where Is Howes Cavern Located In New York State?



Howes Caverns is located in Howes Cave, NY. They shared that these caves were being crafted around six million years ago.

Native Americans knew of these caves before it was discovered. In the 1840's, Howe and Wetsel entered what we know today as Howes Cavern.

They mentioned that Howe purchased the property for only $100 from Wetsel.

Today, Howes Cavern is known as,

"New York State's Second Most Visited Natural Attraction!"

What Workout Experiences Can Guests Enjoy At Howes Cavern?



Residents and visitors can experience Howe Fitness at Howes Cavern. The classes are only $20 per person, per class. The reservations for these classes are prepaid and non refundable. Those who are interested in taking a class in the cave can call 518-296-8900 to reserve a spot.

They have several yoga cave instructors at Howes Cavern. Guests can experience yoga, zumba and pilates in this upstate New York cave.

Additional information can be found on Howes Caverns website and social media platforms.

Have you ever heard of Howes Caverns? What would you want to see when you visited this site? Tell us more below.

Howes Cavern

255 Discovery Dr, Howes Cave, NY 12092

