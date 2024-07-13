New York Customers Frustrated Over Sam’s Club Expensive New Rule

Social media is an outlet where users can come together to learn and communicate with one another. More than ever, we scroll online to see our favorite stores and their deals, keep in contact with family and friends and get informed.

As for Sam's Club, their customers have been sharing their strong opinions about a change that will take place in regards to online shipping options.

Facebook users headed to Sam's Club comments section on a recent post to come together in outrage of their newest policy.

What's Sam's Club Expensive New Rule?



USA Today shared information about Sam's Club.

They mentioned Sam’s Club is making a change to their online shipping options. Sam's Club Plus members will soon have to pay an $8 shipping fee if their online order does not meet a total of $50.

When Do New Shipping Changes Go Into Place At Sam's Club?

USA Today also mentioned that Sam's Club new policies about shipping services and deliveries will go into effect on August 19, 2024. These changes will apply to Sam's Club Members and Sam's Club Plus Members as well.

However, there will be changes to Sam's Club curbside pickup option as well. Sam's Club members can receive free curbside pickup when they spend a minimum of $50 which will be on items that are eligible.

How Do Sam's Club Members Feel About Their New Shipping Fees And More?



In a post that Sam's Club made in June of 2024, Facebook users recently left comments on a post. These Facebook users shared their opinions about Sam's Club's expensive new rule in regards to changes to pick up options, shipping fees and more.

Facebook users stated,

"The increase for shipping fees for plus members is a problem for seniors who don't drive long distances, like myself, my nearest sam's is 44 miles." " I may not renew my membership when the time comes. " "Taking away the free delivery unless you order 50.00 or more is a ripoff." "Walmart $35 minimum, Amazon $35 minimum but Sam"s is now $50 minimum and you expect us to pay more for the plus membership also?? No longer a reason for the plus membership!" "I'm NOT paying $8 for shipping that used to be free (or should I say was "included" in my $100/year membership!!)," Headed to Costco for more of my items instead of Sam's." "We are not happy about the changes. You should lower the plus membership cost."

Sam's Club responded to Facebook users in the comments section of this post and shared helpful information to clarify any miscommunication.

How Did Sam's Club Respond To Facebook Users Concerns About New Policy?

Sam's Club took time to respond back to Facebook users and their comments on the announcement of changes coming to shipping options, deliveries and more.

Sam's Club stated,

"We apologize for any inconvenience caused by the change in our Plus membership benefits. "However, we want to remind you that as a Plus member, you still have access to a range of exciting perks including free Curbside Pickup and earning 2% Sam's Cash on qualifying purchases."

Sam's Club continued to share that Sam's Club Plus members can use their early shopping hours which gives them access to deals and promotions.

They also mentioned that they have a new feature for members including free same day delivery options on orders that are eligible.

Lastly, Sam's Club included,

"We greatly appreciate your patience as we move through these new changes and want to highlight our gratitude for our members."

Additional information about Sam's Club change in membership benefits can be found on their website and social media.

Are you a Sam's Club member, if not would you continue to keep your membership after these changes? Which Sam's Club do you shop at in the Hudson Valley? Tell us more below.

