The ‘Largest Living History Museum’ Is Actually In New York, Where?

New York State is filled with fascinating historical information that we continue to discover to this day. There are items that were invented in New York State that we might not have known about.

Potato chips, safety pins, tuxedos and more were invented within New York State. Additional information about others made in New York State can be found on 94.3 Lite FM.

History buffs may not be aware of how close they are to a fascinating museum in this state on over 600 acres.

Where Is The 'Largest Living History Museum' In New York State?



The Museum Association of New York shared that the

"Genesee Country Village and Museum is the largest living history museum in New York State and the third largest in the United States".

They also explained that they are on 600 acres with 60+ historic buildings on site along with 20,000 fascinating artifacts to learn about.

Genesee Country Village and Museum explained that the buildings on site were moved to their grounds and they came from the Greater Rochester area and Genesee Valley too.

These buildings have stories to share of the 19th century and what life was like during different time periods. They show the changes in architecture, lifestyle options and technology as well.

What Can Guests Expect At Genesee Country Village And Museum In Upstate New York?



Genesee Country Village and Museum has historical educators who are dressed in costume and guests can also watch live demonstrations including pottery, cooper shop and more.

"See, smell, touch, taste, and try as you make your way around our 19th-century village."

Guests can explore their Historic Village, the John L. Wehle Gallery and Nature Center.

Educational programs are also offered at Genesee Country Village and Museum along with camps, classes and experiences.

Additional information about Genesee Country Village and Museum's programs can be found on their website.

What Kind Of Amenities Are Offered At Genesee Country Village And Museum?



Genesee Country Village and Museum's Depot Restaurant has reopened for the season. Guests can enjoy a snack or lunch as they sit near the overlook of the Great Meadow.

The Freight House Pub has also reopened, serving craft beverages, hard ciders and wines on their open air deck with more great views.

The D.B. Munger & Co. Confectionery is also open on Saturdays and Sundays during their high volume season. They are an

"Old-fashioned confectionery with its colorful jars, bottles, and trays of sweet delicacies."

They have fruit tarts, fruit hand pies, sugar tea cakes and more goodies.

Guests can also bring a blanket and bagged lunch to enjoy on the beautiful grounds of Genesee Country Village and Museum.

The Flint Hill Store is also located on site and known for being the museum's main gift shop. They serve freshly made fudge, candies, mustards, coffees, jellies and more.

What Are The Hours Of Operation At Genesee Country Village And Museum In Mumford, NY?



Genesee Country Village and Museum is open Wednesday through Sunday from 10am until 4pm from May 8 until Labor Day.

From September until December, Genesee Country Village and Museum will be open for reduced days.

They shared that admission varies by month for May and June. Admission is $16 for adults, $14 for seniors, students and college students. From ages 3 to 12, admission is $10 and children under free can enter for free.

Active military members also have free admission.

Additional information can be found on Genesee Country Village and Museum's website and social media platforms.

Genesee Country Village And Museum

1410 Flint Hill Rd, Mumford, NY 14511

6 Popular Grocery Store Items You Didn't Know Were Made In New York State From downstate New York to the upstate area of New York State, freshly made items are created and sold in our favorite grocery stores.

Some start in Southampton, NY while others begin in Binghamton, NY bringing a unique taste of their own. Gallery Credit: Allison Kay