Hidden Island You Can Visit In New York Near Bear Mountain

Did You Know About New York State's Hidden Island?

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation shared information about one of New York State's hidden islands.

This island is located within Rockland County, NY and in the Town of Stony Point. Not only is it free to visit but it's open all year round.

"Iona Island is a bedrock island in the midst of the Hudson Highlands, bordered to the west and the southwest by Salisbury and Ring Meadows, two large tidal marshes, the mouth of Doodletown Bight, an expanse of shallows and mudflats"

Iona Island Is Located In A Popular Hudson Valley Park

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation explained that this island is located in the popular Bear Mountain State Park.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation continued to share that there was a separate island that was attached to Iona Island in the 20th century called Round Island.

Iona Island is special for many reasons but most importantly because it's part of the Hudson River National Estuarine Research Reserve. It also has been mentioned by the National Park Service.

"Iona Island and its associated tidal wetlands have been designated a National Natural Landmark by the National Park Service."

Did you know that Iona Island is on 556 acres?

How Can Guests Visit Iona Island In Rockland County, NY?

Scenic Hudson provided pictures of Iona Island.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation shared that there's free public canoe programs which are offered during the summer months. Visitors must also know that there isn't any public canoeing and kayaking options on site.

They also explained,

"All coordinates provided are in decimal degrees using NAD83/WGS84 datum." "Iona Island Parking Area and scenic overlook (41.302794°N, 73.978351°W) Google Maps."

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation shared directions to Iona Island. They mentioned that guests enter in from the west side of the Hudson River which is also south of Bear Mountain Bridge, they can access Iona Island.

They claimed that it's accessible by car as well and how the Bear Mountain Parkway Parking Area is the place to enjoy a scenic overlook and views of this hidden island.

Specific visiting and parking instructions can be found on The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation's website.

What Is There To See On Iona Island In Bear Mountain State Park?

The Hudson River National Estuarine Research Reserve mentioned what guests can see when they visit Iona Island in the Hudson Valley.

They explained that there's a variety of animals ranging from deer, turtles, fish, frogs, crabs and more that reside on this island. During the winter months, guests may see bald eagles.

Additional information about Iona Island can be found on the Hudson River National Estuarine Research Reserve's website.

Have you been to this hidden island before? Would you visit? Tell us more below.

