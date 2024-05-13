Invasive Bugs Besides Caterpillars That Are Coming To New York State

New York State residents were excited to say goodbye to winter and welcome in spring. We can now look forward to warmer temperatures with sunnier days, events, activities and festivals to participate in as well.

I love spending time outside, it's a mood booster. New York State residents can also enjoy outdoor dining options and more rail trail time.

As we enjoy all that spring has to offer, there has also been the return of our insect friends who would like to embrace this season too.

The Hudson Valley Was Recently Invaded By These Bugs



It appears that the Hudson Valley was invaded by tiny, black caterpillars recently. I saw on numerous Facebook groups that residents were curious as to what these insects were. In addition to the curiosity of these caterpillars, residents were also questioning the recent bites they received from unknown bugs.

101.5 WPDH explained that there has been an increase of ghost bugs along with spongy moths. They continued to share the difference between the bugs.

101.5 WPDH shared,

"The ghost bugs are tiny black gnats that swarm in wooded and grassy areas of the Hudson Valley."

However, they explained that spongy months start off as tiny black caterpillars. These caterpillars can appear on strands that are typically invisible as they look for a place to be before turning into adult moths.

Additional information about ghost bugs and spongy moths along with what their bites could look like can be found on WPDH.

Besides ghost bugs and spongy moths are just some of the bugs that New York State will see in 2024.

When Will This Invasive Worm Make It's Return To New York State?



In 2022 and 2023, New York State residents also saw an invasive worm during the warmer months. As I did not see a warning before spongy moths and ghost gnats made their return to our area, I've been doing research to see what we should also be on the lookout for this spring.

94.3 Lite FM shared that Asian jumping worms are not from this area, but native to Japan and Korea. There are also three different types of species related to this worm in New York State. Depending on the location, these worms can range in size from 1 inch to 8 inches.

Asian jumping worms can also change the structure of soil and invade any type of garden. These worms have made it to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation of the invasive species prohibited list.

This may be something that we will be warned about before they arrive or similiar to recent, insect invasive in the Hudson Valley, these worms could surprise us.

Additional information about these asian jumping worms can be found on 94.3 Lite FM.

Have You Spotted These Invasive Pests Yet Within New York State?

Canva Canva loading...

This invasive pest is one that I have already spotted within New York State. However, I haven't noticed a lot of them yet (thankfully), so we can learn how to avoid allowing them into our home this season.

With this specific insect, it's recommended to never squish it.

94.3 Lite FM also shared,

"The National Pesticide Information Center shared that there are "several kinds of stink bugs" that exist in the U.S. In 2020, they explained that a new species had arrived which is referred to as Brown Marmorated Stink Bug (BMSB)."

The Brown Marmorated Stink Bugs also known as BMSM and stink bugs have a reputation for themselves. Although, I have never heard of anyone getting bit by one, they don't have personal space. There have been times where a stink bug or two will enjoy flying around my space and sometimes land on me without permission (no thanks).

Did you know that the National Pesticide Information Center mentioned that Brown Marmorated Stink Bugs came from Asia? This took place during the 1990s and these pesky bugs have been an issue since then.

The National Pesticide Center explained that adult stink bugs make their appearance in the spring and will eat plants. We may recognize stink bugs the most during the summer and also during the fall when it gets cooler and they are in search of somewhere warm to be.

Following the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation can be helpful to stay informed.

What invasive pests have you spotted this season? I do enjoy visits from ladybugs and butterflies. What will you do to prevent them from hanging out at your place? Share more with us below.

5 Ways To Know It's Spring In The Hudson Valley I always know that spring has started when I first hear the sound of spring peepers. This may also consist of flowers start to blossom, the greenery throughout mother nature and return of several wildlife critters.

Others may also agree and share their opinions too.

As we are different people, we notice things differently as well. While someone takes an interest in a woodpecker in the tree on a soothing morning, someone else may notice a lawnmower humming noise during their breakfast.

On WRRV, a Facebook post asked local residents to share their opinion.

The question stated:

"Tell me it’s spring in the Hudson Valley without telling me it’s spring in the Hudson Valley, GO!"

Hudson Valley residents were not shy when it came to answering this question. Let's take a look at ways we can notice that it's spring in the Hudson Valley from all age groups and different locations. Gallery Credit: Allison Kay, WRRV's Facebook Page,