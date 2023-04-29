How to Get Your New York Dog Certified as Therapy Dog
Have you ever thought that your dog would make a good therapy dog? Keep in mind that a therapy dog is different than a service dog. If you think that your dog might be a great candidate there are a few more decisions that you will have to make.
What are the differences between the two kinds of dogs? A service dog is specially trained to help their owner and must be allowed everywhere. A therapy dog is used to comfort people in different situations like hospitals and airports. Therapy dogs can also help many people where a service dog is usually just helping its owner.
What are great characteristics of a therapy dog?
Here are few characteristics that a therapy dog should exhibit:
- Your dog should remain calm while being petted.
- Your dog should not mind being touched by strangers.
- Your dog should not react to strange noises or smells.
- Your dog should be able to walk comfortably on a leash.
- Your dog should also be up to date on all vaccinations and in good general health.
READ MORE: Which Dog Food Has Been Recalled?
Where can you get a therapy dog certification?
There are places online that you can get certified. Here are a few places that will do online certifications:
Do you think that your dog has what it takes to be a therapy dog or a service dog? Feel free to send us pictures of your special pup!