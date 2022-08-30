How High Up Can You Camp in New York State?

So you want to go camping. Great! Have you put thought into where you are going to go? Where your campsite will be?

Did you know that there are restrictions as to where and how high (the elevation) you can camp in New York State? Yep, you are limited to where on the mountain(s) that you can be.

Where Are There Restrictions as to the Elevation Camping Restrictions?

So what are the restrictions as to where you can camp? The restrictions are as follows: if you are camping in the Catskills, you are not allowed to camp above 3500 feet from March 22 to December 20. Yes, there is an exception for emergencies.

Are There Restrictions on Campfires Too in the Catskills Above That Height?

It may surprise you to find out that you cannot build a campfire in the Catskills above 3500 feet. And if you find yourself in the Adirondacks camping and you suddenly feel like you need a campfire? You will not be allowed to have one over 4000 feet. There is also an exception in the case of an emergency.

What Happens If You Do Decide to Throw Caution to the Wind and Camp Where You're Not Supposed To?

If you end up doing it and get caught by one of the rangers, either the camping or the campfire at that elevation are considered ticket-able offenses.

