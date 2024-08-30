Poughkeepsie, NY is located in Dutchess County, NY. This area is home to Vassar and Marist College along with Walkway Over The Hudson.

World Atlas shared that Poughkeepsie, NY is known for being 'New York's second capital".

They also mentioned that as early as the 1680's, colonists acquired land in this area. Poughkeepsie, NY has deep, historical roots that started a popular dairy company's success.

Popular Grocery Item You Didn't Know Came From Poughkeepsie, NY

The next time that you're reorganizing or cleaning out your fridge, check to see where the items are made. I found myself looking at the products in my fridge and noticed some of them were made within New York state, including this popular grocery store item.

Additional items in my pantry were also made in New York state. A popular dairy company started in Dutchess County, NY and still has one of the best milks in grocery stores.

When Did The Crowley Brand First Start In Poughkeepsie, NY?

Crowley Foods first started in Dutchess County, NY.

Crowley Foods shared that J.K. Crowley purchased a dairy farm in 1904 in Poughkeepsie, NY. During this time, Crowley Dairy Company was founded.

J.K. Crowley then moved his company in 1915 to the upstate area in Binghamton, NY. Crowley Foods continues to have their headquarters in Binghamton, NY today.

They are known as the

"largest branded dairy operators in the United States, Crowley manufactures and distributes products throughout Upstate New York."

What Products Does Crowley Foods Sell In 2024?

Crowley Foods sells more than just their famous milk options. They also have additional products such as yogurts, sour cream, cottage cheese and half and hour.

Foodies can continue to support this New York state business and it's historic, Dutchess County, NY roots. The next time that you see Crowley Foods in your local grocery store, remember that you are a part of the success of this dairy company.

Have you ever had Crowley Foods before? What is your favorite milk company? Tell us more below.

