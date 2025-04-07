8 Of The Funniest Statues We Would Like To See In New York State

Hudson Valley businesses and organizations played pranks on residents on April Fools Day. Although these pranks were done on social media, the community still enjoyed it.

It inspired them to brainstorm and daydream about what they would like to see in the Hudson Valley area.

A prank by the City of Peekskill on their social media platform got a lot of attention from residents.

Should The City Of Peekskill Install This Statue In The Hudson Valley?

Canva Canva loading...

The City of Peekskill made a post on April 1, 2025, on April Fools Day. They mentioned how they were going to install a statue honoring a celebrity relating to the Peekskill area.

The City of Peekskill also highlighted that construction for this statue would take place later on this year and it would be located at the Peekskill Riverfront.

They included,

"JUST ANNOUNCED: The City of Peekskill has officially commissioned a 25-foot bronze statue honoring Mrs. Edna Garrett from The Facts of Life — the beloved sitcom set right here in Peekskill from 1979 to 1988."

There were over 1,000 comments and 1,600 shares on this Facebook post.

SEE MORE: Another Hollywood Celebrity Chooses The Upstate New York Life

What Does The Hudson Valley Community Think About This April Fools Prank?

Canva Canva loading...

The Facebook community left comments on this post including that they wish that this prank was real. Facebook users claimed that they would like to see a giant statue of Edna Garrett from The Facts of Life within the Hudson Valley area.

While some Facebook users shared in the comments that they were excited, others explained that this was a prank. They included,

"I so wish this were true! Loved that show!!" "I would support this 100 percent." "This is amazing - I love this so much! I hope it is true." "I love the statue, she looks like her happy positive self. I love the show The Facts of Life!!!"

Along with the approval of an Edna Garrett statue in the Hudson Valley, here are some of the most welcomed statues too.

These Are Some Of The Funniest Statues We Would Like To See In New York State



A poll was taken on WRRV's social media platforms highlighting statues. We asked Facebook users which celebrity statues they would like to see in New York state.

Personally, I love Adam Sandler and Kevin James. They were both born in New York state and I would love to see statues of them here.

Facebook users shared that they would like to see celebrity statues for Steve Buscemi, James Earl Jones, President Donald Trump, Blue Oyster Cult and more.

While some users may have been enthusiastic about these answers and comments, others may have included these names to be funny.

On Instagram, users also mentioned that a statue of Paul Rudd should be included in New York state. Even closer to the Hudson Valley area, it would make sense for a statue of Paul Rudd to be included in our area. Rudd for being one of the sexiest men alive and for his roles in many movies. He's also one of the owners of Samuel's Sweet Shop in Rhinebeck, NY.

Considering that Adam Sandler and Kevin James started off doing comedy shows before getting into acting, they would be great candidates for some of the funniest statues in New York state.

Which celebrity statue would you like to see in New York state? Do you think any of these options would be funny? Tell us more below.

8 Photos From Upstate New York's Most Unique Museum New York State is filled with hidden gems. This upstate New York area is the home to local businesses in their downtown area, musuems and more.





Gallery Credit: Allison Kay