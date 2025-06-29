Have You Heard These Weather Proverbs In New York State?

We may have heard about different folklore sayings such as the "early bird catches the worm" and "you can't judge a book by it's cover".

Do You Believe In These Sayings?

Each year, we may also participate in Groundhog Day. On February 2, we find out whether a groundhog sees its shadow or not. Depending on this, we could have more weeks of winter or an early spring. This is something that I enjoy following along and guessing about.

In addition to Groundhog Day, we may also believe what the woolly caterpillar has in our prediction as well. If the caterpillar has more of a brown color to it, then it may indicate that there could be an intense winter ahead. These are so fun!

Who would have ever thought that weather proverbs would be a thing? I was instantly intrigued when I first learned about them. I’ve heard of only a few of these lines and enjoyed learning about more.

Here's How We Can Find Out About Weather Proverbs In New York State



I’m always looking at The Weather Channel app on my phone. I love to learn about weather, keep tabs on when it’s going to be really warm in the Hudson Valley and plenty of sun.

We can see the daily forecast for the rest of the year in the Hudson Valley by visiting 94.3 Lite FM.

Once we go through these weather proverbs, you may say to yourself “I’ve heard this before”!".

The Old Farmer’s Almanac reminds us of sayings about the weather that we may have heard from our grandparents. Other proverbs could be something that you learn and share with others.

Have You Heard of These Weather Proverbs, Folk Sayings?



Thankfully, it feels like summer in the Hudson Valley. We expected a lot of rain and cloudy skies in the area for a few weeks. It's picture, perfect weather and I’m so happy!

The Old Farmer’s Almanac shared their weather proverbs in 2025. They included,

“With dew before midnight, the next day sure will be bright.”

“If it rains before seven, it will clear before eleven."

The National Park Service also shared some weather proverbs/lore sayings that we may recognize.

“If birds fly low Expect rain and a blow.” "The higher the clouds, the better the weather".

Have you heard of these weather proverbs, folk sayings? What ones do you believe in?Share some with us below!

