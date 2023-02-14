Warning: Children’s Toy Being Recalled Due to Choking Hazard

With Spring approaching soon, be sure to check your pet's flea collar before placing it back on them. There was a recall on flea collars in 2022.

It's Important For Us To Stay Informed On Recalls Involving Everyday Items

It's important for us to stay informed on the everyday items, pet products and machines that are in our home as they have been recalled in the past. When it comes down to having a child in your family, everyone's main concern is safety. Whether this has to do with supervision, feedings or daytime activities, it's important.

Have we ever thought about the items and toys that children use and play with? How safe are they?

The next time that you purchase an item such as a toy or something on someone's Wishlist, be sure to check to see if it has been recalled before. At times, we may miss important information about products being recalled. The latest recall involves a children's toy and play area.

A Children's Toy Is Being Recalled Due To A Choking Hazard

The Consumer Product Safety Commission released information about a recall involving a children's toy.

The Skip Hop Silver Lining Cloud Activity Gyms has been recalled due to a choking hazard.

What Is The Hazard On The Skip Hop, Silver Lining Cloud Activity Gym?

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the hazard includes the raindrops on the cloud of the toy. This is included in the activity gym which can detach from the actual ribbon. By doing so, this would then pose a choking hazard to children.

The recall date was issued on February 9, 2023.

What Additional Information Is Known To Help Consumers With This Issue?

The Consumer Product Safety Commission stated that,

"This recall involves only the raindrops on the cloud toy sold with the Skip Hop Silver Lining Cloud Activity Gym. The cloud toy is a plush, two-sided character face cloud with three raindrops attached to it by ribbons. " "The cloud toy attaches to the Silver Lining Cloud Activity Gym via a plastic ring. The style number for the Silver Lining Cloud Activity Gym is 307150 and the UPC number is 879674025721 and is printed on the Silver Lining Cloud Activity Gym playmat."

As a reminder, the recall is only for the raindrops on the cloud toy from this brand.

The CPSC Made A Suggestion On What Consumers Should Do With The Recalled Item

It recommended by the CPSC that consumers should remove the raindrops on the cloud off immediately. After the raindrops are properly cut off, be sure to take a picture of the cloud toy with the removed raindrops and throw away the raindrops. Consumers can then submit a picture of the recalled, cloud toy with the raindrops removed to Skip Hop.

Those Who Purchased The Recalled Children's Toy Will Be Compensated

Did you or someone you know happen to purchase the Silver Lining Cloud Activity Gym? If so, consumers will be issued a $10 Skip Hop gift card along with receiving free shipping as well. A receipt will be asked for proof of purchase.

Has There Been Any Dangers In The Latest Children's Toy Recall From Skip Hop?

According to the CPSC, Skip Hop provided information about 12 reports of children putting the recall part of this toy into their mouths. Thankfully, no injuries were reported about this issue.

The Skip Hop Recalled Children's Toy Was Sold At Popular Stores

The Silver Lining Cloud Activity Gym was sold at many stores. Consumers may have purchased the recalled item online at Amazon, with Target, Buy Buy Baby, Kohls' and even Babylist.

From June of 2016 until December of 2022, this item was available for purchase around $85.

Have you ever purchased a recalled item? Tell us about the issue below. Stay safe!

