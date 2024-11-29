Another Hollywood Celebrity Chooses The Upstate New York Life

Could the Hudson Valley area truly be "The Hollywood On The Hudson"?

With all of the celebrity sighting and filming within the Hudson Valley area, there may be more stars here than ever before.

Which Celebrities Are Known For Being In The Hudson Valley?



Some of Hollywood's biggest stars have visited the Hudson Valley area and even reside here. Growing up, I was always told that one of Derek Jeter's homes which was also called a castle were located within the Hudson Valley and I found that fascinating.

Owners of Samuel's Sweet Shop, Paul Rudd, Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Hilarie Burton are also some of Hollywood's stars that moved to the New York state. Their popular candy shop is located in Rhinebeck, NY. Here's a fun fact, residents can order Paul Rudd's favorite candy and get it delivered to their door.

I had the opportunity to chat with Kelsey Grammer who is one of the nicest celebrities that I've ever met. He shared that he lives in upstate New York and also owns Faith American Brewing Company out of Margaretville, NY.

As we may hear of celebrities visiting the New York state area to film shows, we may also come across some of them that decide to make it their home.

Another Hollywood Celebrity Choose The Upstate New York Life

One of my favorite movies used to be Mean Girls. It makes me excited that I get to share that one of the actresses from this popular movie now lives in New York state.

Amanda Seyfried played the role of Karen Smith in Mean Girls and was also in other movies including Mamma Mia! Biography.com shared that Seyfried was born in Allentown, Pennsylvania, making her an East Coaster.

Why Did Amanda Seyfried Leave California And Move To Upstate New York?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Clear the Shelters (@cleartheshelters)



I may be biased but I believe that New York state is one of the most beautiful states. I love that residents can visit New York City for thrills, spend time in the Hudson Valley exploring all that it has to offer and escape to Upstate New York.

Syracuse.com shared information about Seyfried and why she left California. They explained that Seyfried mentioned to Forbes magazine that she moved from California to New York City years ago.

Syracuse.com also included that Seyfried later found a farm house within the Catskills area. They continued to share that she's married and a mom of two and feels as if this decision was one "the best" along with it being "essential" for her mental health as well.

Seyfried claims that living in Upstate New York provides balance vs. living in New York City and allows her to spend time with animals including her dog. She was in the Hudson Valley area on the set of "Things Seen & Heard".

I dont blame Seyfried for wanting a peaceful life within the Catskills area. We're lucky enough to call this area our home. Be on the lookout within New York state, you'll never know who you're running into, it may be one of Hollywood's biggest stars!

Which celebrity would you like to meet? Do you know of any other celebrities that live in New York state? Tell us more below.

30 Places You Might Run into a Celebrity in The Hudson Valley Hollywood on The Hudson is real! It seems like there's a new celebrity sighting in the Hudson Valley. Here are a few of the hot spots that you may run into a celeb while walking around town.