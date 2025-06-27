It's nice to watch all that spring has to offer after a long winter in New York state. Warmer, sunnier days along with the smell of fresh cut grass and the sound of birds chirping makes me happy.

In spring, we also see the return of ladybugs, butterflies and our wildlife friends too. The sound of peepers is always a sign of spring on the East Coast!

When summer rolls around, we have already seen a lot of our favorite insects, wildlife friends and more. However, there are still magical creatures that we wait until summer to see.

The official start of my favorite season begins on Friday, June 20, 2025! Once the month of June starts, I always consider it to be the start of summer whether the weather agrees with us or not.

Summer brings us hot and humid weather that we enjoy, longer days with sunshine and the opportunity to be outside more, doing what we love. Summer picnics, concerts and events are something that I look forward to.

What Bugs Have We Noticed During Spring In The Hudson Valley?

Along with the return of the beautiful butterflies and ladybugs, I’ve already noticed stink bugs. There’s been ants, bees and moths that have made their appearance in the Hudson Valley as well.

While I’ve noticed these insects, I also saw a bug that indicates the official start of summer. My jaw dropped when I looked out the window and saw this bug, glowing! Their mesmerizing light is something that I could watch for hours.

What 5 Bugs Indicate That Summer Has Offically Arrived In NYS?

Nature also brings us some of the most relaxing sights and sounds, especially during summer.

The sounds of summer could be water activities such as sprinklers, a lawn mower or even a sound of an ice cream truck! The sights of summer could entail watching a sun set, rolling green hills and more.

These bugs may just be bugs to some people but to me, it’s a reminder that one of the best seasons has officially begun in New York state.

Have You Seen Any Of These Summer Bugs In New York State?

I saw a few of these bugs already!

1.) Lightning Bugs

At first, I was wondering if the light I saw was from a reflection. After a few minutes, I realized that I saw lightning bugs for the first time this season. I usually don’ t see these mesmerizing insects until mid summer, on one of those hot nights.

While there were only a few of these lightning bugs, I still got excited and also inspired to share this.

2.) Cicadas

At first you may hear them and then you may see cicadas! I love the sound of cicadas because it brings back nostalgic, summer memories.

It’s the signal that we made it to summer and it’s time for us to enjoy those long, hot days in New York state. While some people may think that these bugs are ugly and big, I was excited to see one that makes all of that noise during the warmer months.

3.) Crickets

This may also be a bug that you may not be excited to see but only to hear from a distance. Crickets and chirping is another soothing summer sound that I always look forward to hearing. Seeing crickets could also be a symbol of good as well!

In addition to crickets, cicadas and lightning bugs, I also see grasshoppers and dragonflies the most during summer as well.

Which bugs in New York state do you consider to be messengers of the official start of summer? Which insects have you noticed already? Tell us more below.

