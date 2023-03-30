Does Almond Milk Belong in the Fridge or Can You Leave it Out?

Surprisingly, a lot of people have asked this question. I'm not afraid to say I'm no expert when it comes to things in the kitchen. I usually mess up most food related tasks and need to triple check before I do anything with food. However, I thought I was spot on about something and it turns out I could be even worse in the kitchen then I thought.

What happened?

I've been trying to eat healthier these days and I've been making fruit smoothies for a snack. I looked up some recipes online and I noticed that most of them involve almond milk. I bought a small carton of it, grabbed some fruits and thought I was ready to go. I made my first shake and it surprisingly turned out pretty decent, but then it seemed like I did something wrong.

One of my friends stopped by and was horrified that I had my almond milk in the fridge. She did not get off the subject and kept pointing out that I don't need to put it in there. I explained to her how I used some of it and it's opened, but she kept saying "seriously....you don't need to keep it in the fridge" (there might have been a few choice words in there too). I told her I thought she was wrong and we went back and fourth on it for a little bit until I just gave up.

Do you keep your almond milk in the fridge? Is it okay to NOT keep it in the fridge? Is it really that big of a deal either way? Please let me know on the station app.

