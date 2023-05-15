Do you live in one of the 10 worst cities in New York State?

Like most New Yorkers in the middle of their workday I am busy scrolling TikTok instead of actually doing what needs to be done. However for me it made me realize that Upstate New York is in some serious trouble.

I discovered a user on TikTok named lucky_chucky who I am not sure is from New York or not, but he is VERY aggressive in his delivery. He's covered the worst places to live in several different states.

Something tells me he might be from Chicago, since he's wearing a White Sox hat in many of his videos.

The video from him that I got stuck watching was the worst cities in New York to live in for 2023. I was honestly kind of shocked to see some of the cities that made the list.

The states that he seems to be pulling from have to do with the size of the population and the rate of crime that corresponds with that.

So which cities from the Capital Region made the list?

8. Troy, NY

7. Albany, NY

5. Schenectady, NY

Almost every single city named on this list was from the Upstate or Western New York Region. There were a few in Hudson Valley, but nothing New York City or below. So I think this might be a little skewed.

Watch the full video and judge for yourself.

