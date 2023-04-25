The Official Map of New York State Created Six Years Ago

We all know there is a battle for what area of New York State is what Upstate, but six years ago the lines were officially drawn.

Since the beginning of time there has been a constant battle over where Upstate New York begins. Okay, maybe not the "beginning of time" but for as long as I can remember.

It's not only Upstate NY that is always a battle but also the other areas like the Hudson Valley, Central New York and Western New York. Each area is very different and has their own claims to fame and rich history.

Six years ago one clever Twitter user decided enough was enough. The lines needed to be drawn officially and a new definitive map of New York state needed to be created. It would help to end all the bloodshed and confusion that had been going on in the Empire State for years.

As you can see there are many different areas. What is seemingly missing from here in the Hudson Valley. Instead it's labeled "down-state" which is equally as confusing as calling anything above New York City Upstate.

That being said, this map is a very accurate interpretation of exactly how I would define New York State. And yes, Long Island is its own region and it should be. Those people are very weird (sorry Charlie).

Do you agree? Does this accurately depict New York State?