New York ‘Rearview Mirror Law’ Will Cost You
I was in an Uber recently and the driver had an air freshener hanging from his rearview mirror. The "little tree" brand was always my go-to. Coconut, Vanillaroma, Black Ice, or New Car were always my top.
He must have been in a state where things dangling from your rear view is considered ok to do. Some states prohibit this as they must consider it view obstruction.
New York Law Says Hanging Things From Your Rearview Mirror is Illegal
New York’s Vehicle and Traffic Law, Section 375 prohibits drivers from hanging objects from their rearview mirror. If in direct violation of this law, you may have points assessed to your driving record and be liable for hefty fines.
The following states can take action if they determine your dangling's pose a safety risk, according to the House Grail website, it's literally illegal to hang items from your rearview mirror.
- California
- Arizona
- Texas
- Pennsylvania
- Colorado
- Minnesota
- New York
- Illinois
Is this a intrusion of privacy?
What about rosary beads (my mother's favorite), or a picture of a loved one who has died, or a name badge? The rearview mirror is just so perfectly place and makes such a great hanger!
It's not gonna happen in New York.
Put your car fresheners in the air vents
You could opt to buy a dashboard air freshener and a vent clip which you can easily install on the vents. If you are using a tree-style air freshener, consider placing it under the dashboard and near the passenger’s feet vents for extra circulation.
LOOK: The most popular dog breeds in America
Gallery Credit: Stacker