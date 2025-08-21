New York State On Alert For Strange ‘Zombie Squirrels’

Bizarre "zombie squirrels" are popping up again this summer, covered in oozing warts. The photos are shocking.

New Yorkers are told be on the lookout for so-called "zombie squirrels."

Canva Canva loading...

Zombie Squirrels Are Appearing

Squirrels with oozing warts are being seen throughout the United States.

These squirrels were first seen in Maine in 2023 but appear to be making a comeback during the summer of 2025.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

The Daily Mail reports photos of the "zombie squirrels" are been taken and shared across social media.

Photos show squirrels with hairless growths that are often oozing pus. The growths are found all over the animal's body, including on its head, eyes, legs, feet and even genitals.

Canva Canva loading...

What's Causing This?

Wildlife experts say that despite their appearance, there's no need to fear these squirrels as they pose no threats to humans, pets or birds. Experts believe that these animals are suffering from what's called squirrel fibromatosis.

The viral skin disease is caused by leporipoxvirus and results in wart-like tumors with an oozing fluid that typically clears up on its own. This condition is most common in gray squirrels found in the United States.

The condition could become fatal for some infected squirrels.

20 Jaw-Droppingly Gigantic Insects That’ll Make You Scream

LOOK: 20 of the biggest insects in the world Stacker compiled a list of 20 of the biggest insects in the world using a variety of news, scientific, and other sources. Gallery Credit: Andrea Vale

These Exotic Looking Animals Live Near Us

WOW: 19 Exotic-Looking Animals Surprisingly Found in America While some are native and others arrived by accident, there are animals living quite happily in the U.S. that will make you say, “No way!” From seriously big cats to the pinkest bird you’ve ever seen, here are some of the most exotic creatures calling America home. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

Caught on Camera: The Wildest and Funniest Animal Photos of 2024