New York State On Alert For Strange ‘Zombie Squirrels’
Bizarre "zombie squirrels" are popping up again this summer, covered in oozing warts. The photos are shocking.
New Yorkers are told be on the lookout for so-called "zombie squirrels."
Zombie Squirrels Are Appearing
Squirrels with oozing warts are being seen throughout the United States.
These squirrels were first seen in Maine in 2023 but appear to be making a comeback during the summer of 2025.
The Daily Mail reports photos of the "zombie squirrels" are been taken and shared across social media.
Photos show squirrels with hairless growths that are often oozing pus. The growths are found all over the animal's body, including on its head, eyes, legs, feet and even genitals.
What's Causing This?
Wildlife experts say that despite their appearance, there's no need to fear these squirrels as they pose no threats to humans, pets or birds. Experts believe that these animals are suffering from what's called squirrel fibromatosis.
The viral skin disease is caused by leporipoxvirus and results in wart-like tumors with an oozing fluid that typically clears up on its own. This condition is most common in gray squirrels found in the United States.
The condition could become fatal for some infected squirrels.
