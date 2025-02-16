Your Favorite Drinks In New York State May Be Killing You

A new study is linking some popular drinks with some of the world's leading causes of death.

A new study published in Nature Medicine is linking sugary drinks with growing health issues

The study from researchers Gerald J. and Dorothy R. Friedman School of Nutrition Science and Policy at Tufts University determined that 2.2 million new cases of type 2 diabetes and 1.2 million new cases of heart disease occur each year "due to consumption of sugar-sweetened beverages."

Type 2 Diabetes and heart disease are two of the world's leading causes of death. In New York State both are the top 10 leading causes of death. One is the biggest killer in the Empire State.

Below are New York State's 10 leading causes of death. More about this study is below New York's leading causes of death.

New York State's 10 Leading Causes Of Death

The United States had the second most new cases of diabetes attributed to sugar-sweetened beverages, according to the study.

“Sugar-sweetened beverages are heavily marketed and sold in low- and middle-income nations," Dariush Mozaffarian, the study's senior author stated in a press release. "Not only are these communities consuming harmful products, but they are also often less well equipped to deal with the long-term health consequences."

Officials warn sugary drinks cause a spike in blood sugar levels with "little nutritional value."

Regular consumption can lead to weight gain, insulin resistance, and metabolic issues tied to type 2 diabetes and heart disease, officials say.

The study's authors didn't name any drink by its brand name, but it's calling for a "multi-pronged approach," including a public health campaign, new regulation of sugary drink advertising, and taxes on sugar-sweetened drinks.

