Wife Sues Hudson Valley Doctor, Lawyer For ‘Murder-For-Hire Plot’
A Hudson Valley woman is suing her husband, a doctor, and his sister, a lawyer, for alleged second attempt to have her killed.
Susan Bernstein filed a civil lawsuit late last month in the Supreme Court of the State Of New York County Of Rockland
Wife Of Rockland Doctor Sues Over Alleged Murder Plot
Bernstein filed a civil lawsuit last month against her estranged husband Ira Bernstein, his sister Jaclyn Goldberg and Goldberg's White Plains law firm, seeking an undisclosed amount money for emotional distress.
Ira is a former Rockland County podiatrist. He served close to five years behind bars after he and a girlfriend pleaded guilty to trying to have Susan murdered in 2015.
Hudson Valley Man and Girlfriend Admit to Plotting Wife's Death
In 2017, Bernstein and his girlfriend, Kelly Gribeluk, a former mortician and aspiring model, both pleaded guilty to attempting to hire someone to kill Bernstein's estranged wife. The pair offered a hitman $100,000 to kill Susan.
They also admitted to a plot to rough up insurance investigators who were preparing a fraud case against Bernstein's podiatry business.
At the time Bernstein owned Rockland Podiatry in Suffern and Bardonia.
Prosecutors say that Bernstein tried to hire someone to kill his wife and make it look like an accident. Conversations about the plot were caught on wiretaps and video.
Former Podiatrist From Ramapo And Westchester County Lawyer Indicted On Multiple Counts
The lawsuit stems for an alleged second attempt to have Susan killed.
In June, 49-year-old Ira Bernstein of Montebello, New York and his sister, 40-year-old Jaclyn Goldberg of Bedford, New York were indicted by a Rockland County Grand Jury following an investigation conducted by the Town of Ramapo Police Department with the assistance of the Rockland County District Attorney’s Office.
From July 29, 2022 through September 21, 2022, Bernstein allegedly tried to hire a landscaper murder his wife. officials say.
Goldberg, a Westchester County lawyer, is accused of helping her brother try to cover up the murder-for-hire plot.
Both have pleaded not guilty.