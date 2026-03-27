Why The CDC Just Flagged 16 Destinations For New Yorkers

It starts with a fever but can lead to organ failure. See which spots are currently seeing a spike in cases.

If you’re planning a trip soon, you may want to double-check your destination.

CDC Issues New Travel Health Warning for 16 Countries

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The CDC just issued a new travel warning impacting 16 countries due to a growing health concern.

This travel alert is due to Dengue fever, a virus spread by mosquito bites that can become serious in some cases. The virus is carried by mosquitoes that thrive in warm climates.

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Symptoms include fever, headaches, nausea, muscle pain, joint pain, vomiting, and rash. In severe cases, it can lead to internal bleeding, organ failure, and even death.

The disease can take up to two weeks to develop, with illness generally lasting less than a week.

CDC Issues Travel Warning For 16 Countries Over Dangerous Virus

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According to the latest CDC advisory, the countries listed below are reporting higher than usual numbers of cases of Dengue

Afghanistan

Bangladesh

Bolivia

Colombia

Cook Islands

Cuba

Guyana

Maldives

Mali

Mauritania

New Caledonia

Pakistan

Samoa

Sudan

Timor-Leste

Vietnam

"Dengue is a year-round risk in many parts of the world, with outbreaks commonly occurring every 2–5 years," the CDC states.

Warning Is Serious, But Travel Not Banned

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The travel warning is a Level 1 alert, which is the lowest level. There’s no widely recommended vaccine for most U.S. travelers, and no specific treatment.

The CDC issued the alert because cases are rising worldwide, and more U.S. travelers are coming home infected than expected.

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