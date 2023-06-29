Why New York State Residents May Get Emergency Cell Phone Alerts

Top New York officials are warning New York residents that you may receive an emergency text in the near future. Here's why.

Officials are worried about the air quality in the Empire State which is expected to be unhealthy.

Alert: 'Unhealthy' Air Returns To New York State

DEC DEC loading...

Below is the expected air quality for each region for Thursday. An Air Quality Index over 100 is deemed Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups. Over 150 is deemed Unhealthy for all.

Long Island

110

Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups

NYC Metro

130

Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups

Lower Hudson Valley

130

Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups

Upper Hudson Valley

140

Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups

Adirondacks

151

Unhealthy

Eastern Lake Ontario

155

Unhealthy

Central New York

160

Unhealthy

Western New York

151

Unhealthy

Smoke From Canadian Wildfires Blows South Creating Hazy Conditions On Large Swath Of Eastern U.S. Getty Images loading...

For Unhealthy levels "everyone may begin to experience health effects, members of sensitive groups may experience more serious health effects."

Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups means "members of sensitive groups such as people with cardiovascular or respiratory conditions like asthma, young children, and older adults, may be more at risk of health effects from smoke."

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

The DEC issued an Air Quality Health Advisory for Thursday because the forecast shows levels of particulate matter pollution that are "Unhealthy" and "Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups."

DEC DEC loading...

The Air Quality Alert was issued for the following regions:

Long Island



NYC Metro



Lower Hudson Valley



Upper Hudson Valley



Adirondacks



Eastern Lake Ontario



Central Region



Western Region

Emergency Cell Phone Alerts May Be Sent

Canva Canva loading...

Hochul's office reports Emergency cell phone alerts will be sent out over the next few days if the air quality index exceeds the 200 threshold for 'Very Unhealthy' air and is sustained for longer than an hour.

The alerts will be sent from the Wireless Emergency Alert system which is managed by the State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services.

When the Air Quality Index reaches above 200 "everyone may experience more serious health effects," the DEC reports.

"New Yorkers should continue to pay close attention to air quality in their communities today and tomorrow. Based on conditions where you live, consider limiting your time outdoors and, if you must go outside, wear a high-quality face mask," New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services Commissioner Jackie Bray said.

LOOK: 25 must-visit hidden gems from across the US From secret gardens to underground caves, Stacker compiled a list of 25 must-visit hidden gems from across the United States using travel guides, news articles, and company websites.

These Counties Have The Most Food Stamp Recipients Per Capita In New York SNAP usage has increased across the state since the start of the pandemic

Chick-Fil-A Opens Surprise Free Pop-Up In Mid-Hudson Valley