Hurricane Melissa’s Path Of Destruction Now Reaches New York
The impacts of Hurricane Melissa are now being felt across New York State.
Hurricane Melissa Spares New York But Devastates the Caribbean
The Category 5 storm devastated Jamaica before hitting Cuba and the Bahamas, causing widespread flooding and damage.
When Melissa made landfall in Jamaica on Tuesday, it was the strongest hurricane of 2025 and the strongest storm to ever hit the island.
Hurricane Melissa spared New York but left a trail of destruction across the Caribbean.
New Yorkers Worried About Family In the Caribbean
Thursday's dangerous weather that forced New York Gov. Kathy Hochul to warn residents is from other systems, not Hurricane Melissa.
The storm spared the Empire State, but its impact is being felt deeply across New York, especially among New Yorkers with family in the Caribbean.
Thousands of New Yorkers have family in Jamaica, Cuba, and the Bahamas. Many are struggling to reach out to loved ones or find ways to help out.
Officials Warn of Relief Scams
Local organizations with ties to the Caribbean have already launched fundraising drives and are collecting supplies for relief efforts.
However, as those efforts grow, so do scams.
The New York State Attorney General’s Office is warning residents to be cautious when donating to relief funds.
Officials say scammers find ways to exploit kind-hearted New Yorkers who want to help by creating fake charities to steal money meant for victims.
New Yorkers are urged to double-check organizations before giving, and only donate through trusted, verified sources.