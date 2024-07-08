Where In New York State Will You Find The Deepest Waters?

Do you know where in New York State you can find the deepest river or lake? Or how deep each gets? We have the answers and some more fun facts!

Did you know that only four states have more freshwater than New York?

New York State Home To More Freshwater Than Most Of America

Within New York State there are over 7,500 lakes, ponds and reservoirs and over 70,000 miles of rivers and streams, as well as large portions of lakes Erie, Ontario and Champlain, according to the DEC.

"These waters serve as drinking water supplies for large cities and small towns, provide flood control to protect life and property, and help support the New York economy including recreation, tourism, agriculture, fishing, power generation and manufacturing," the DEC states.

If you're wondering, only Alaska, Michigan, Wisconsin and Minnesota have more freshwater than New York, the DEC reports.

Deepest Lake In New York State

Oneida Lake in the Oswego region is New York largest lake, but it's not the state's deepest.

That title belongs to Seneca Lake, according to the DEC.

"Seneca is part of a system of 11 glacially created waters known as the Finger Lakes located in Central New York. Cayuga, Otisco, Skaneateles, Owasco, Keuka, Canandaigua, Honeoye, Canadice, Hemlock and Conesus make up the other 10 Finger Lakes," the DEC states.

How Deep Is Seneca Lake?

According to the DEC, Seneca Lake has a maximum depth of 618 feet.

Seneca Lake is New York's second-biggest lake.

Fun Fact About Seneca Lake

Thanks to its deep waters and consistent deep water temperatures, the US Navy uses the lake to test submarines, officials say.

Researchers recently found some interesting things at the bottom of the lake. 

Hudson River Is New York's Deepest River

You don't have to leave the Hudson Valley to find the deepest river in the Empire State.

The Hudson River, which flows 301 miles, is the longest and deepest river in New York, the DEC reports. The Hudson River reaches depths of over 200 feet in some spots.

