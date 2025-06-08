Where Dogs Attack The Most In New York State
For some in New York, dogs are not man's best friend.
The United States Postal Service reached out to Hudson Valley Post to let us know that dogs in New York are biting postal workers more in New York than most of the nation.
Dogs Are Attacking Mail Carriers At Alarming Rates In New York State
According to the USPS, New York state ranked fifth in the nation in terms of dog bites. In 2024, 322 dogs bit a postal worker somewhere in the Empire State, officials say.
"A dog bite can be a traumatic and costly incident for USPS employees and customers– but dog bites can be avoided with public awareness of best practices," the USPS stated.
Where Dogs Attack USPS Workers The Most In New York State
Below are the 10 hometowns where dogs attack USPS workers the most, according to the USPS. Take a look to see if your hometown, or a place near you, made the list.
Where Dogs Attack USPS Workers The Most In New York State
Because so many postal workers have been bitten by dogs recently in New York State, Hudson Valley residents are receiving notices about how to stop their dogs from attacking.
Top tips include:
- Keep your dogs inside your house
- Keep your dog behind a fence
- Keep your dog away from the door
- If outside, keep your dog on a leash.
