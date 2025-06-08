Where Dogs Attack The Most In New York State

Where Dogs Attack The Most In New York State

Canva

For some in New York, dogs are not man's best friend.

The United States Postal Service reached out to Hudson Valley Post to let us know that dogs in New York are biting postal workers more in New York than most of the nation.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

Dogs Are Attacking Mail Carriers At Alarming Rates In New York State

Daniel Afzal via USPS
loading...

According to the USPS, New York state ranked fifth in the nation in terms of dog bites. In 2024, 322 dogs bit a postal worker somewhere in the Empire State, officials say.

"A dog bite can be a traumatic and costly incident for USPS employees and customers– but dog bites can be avoided with public awareness of best practices," the USPS stated.

Keep Reading: Costco To Replace Ghost Neighborhood In Upstate New York

Where Dogs Attack USPS Workers The Most In New York State

Getty Images
loading...

Below are the 10 hometowns where dogs attack USPS workers the most, according to the USPS. Take a look to see if your hometown, or a place near you, made the list.

Where Dogs Attack USPS Workers The Most In New York State

These numbers are from the USPS

Follow Us on Nextdoor

Because so many postal workers have been bitten by dogs recently in New York State, Hudson Valley residents are receiving notices about how to stop their dogs from attacking.

Did Your Hometown Make The List? These Are Now The 20 "Worst" Places To Live In New York State

Top tips include:

  • Keep your dogs inside your house
  • Keep your dog behind a fence
  • Keep your dog away from the door
  • If outside, keep your dog on a leash.

63 Smartest Dog Breeds

RANKED: Here Are the 63 Smartest Dog Breeds

Does your loyal pup's breed make the list? Read on to see if you'll be bragging to the neighbors about your dog's intellectual prowess the next time you take your fur baby out for a walk. Don't worry: Even if your dog's breed doesn't land on the list, that doesn't mean he's not a good boy--some traits simply can't be measured.

Gallery Credit: Sabienna Bowman

30 Common Foods That Are Poisonous to Dogs

LOOK: Here Are 30 Foods That Are Poisonous to Dogs

To prepare yourself for a potential incident, always keep your vet's phone number handy, along with an after-hours clinic you can call in an emergency. The ASPCA Animal Poison Control Center also has a hotline you can call at (888) 426-4435 for advice.

Even with all of these resources, however, the best cure for food poisoning is preventing it in the first place. To give you an idea of what human foods can be dangerous, Stacker has put together a slideshow of 30 common foods to avoid. Take a look to see if there are any that surprise you.

Gallery Credit: Rachel Cavanaugh

Below are the top 10 most popular dog breeds

LOOK: The most popular dog breeds in America

Using the American Kennel Club's 2023 rankings, released on April 9, 2024, Stacker compiled a ranking of the 10 most popular dog breeds in the U.S.

Gallery Credit: Stacker

Filed Under: new york news
Categories: Utica-Rome News