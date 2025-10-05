Wheel Of Fortune Turns New Yorker Into Record-Breaking Millionaire

A Hudson Valley man just made history thanks to Wheel of Fortune and lady luck.

History Made At Empire City Casino

New Rochelle’s Barnett T. just made history night at Empire City Casino, hitting a staggering $2,995,532 jackpot, the largest payout in the casino’s history. The man's last name wasn't released.

"What an unforgettable win, Congratulations! 🍀," Empire City Casino officials stated on Facebook.

Largest Lottery Jackpots Wins In New York State

How does the jackpot compare to the biggest winners in New York State? See the list below:

Westchester County Man Wins Nearly $3 Million

The win officially earned Barnett a spot in the casino’s Millionaires Club, joining a select group of lucky players who’ve struck it big. Casino officials say the sheer size of the jackpot makes it a moment fans and staff won’t soon forget.

Won Playing Wheel of Fortune

Barnett's win big by playing a Wheel of Fortune slot machine. The news is quickly spreading across the region, with Hudson Valley residents celebrating the incredible win. For Barnett, the jackpot is a game-changer, offering possibilities and opportunities that were previously out of reach.

Read More: Florida Crisis Is Now Creating Massive Problems For New York

Empire City Casino says the "record-breaking" and "life-changing jackpot" in their history and a reminder that for some lucky players, the odds can suddenly swing in their favor.

Keep Reading:

