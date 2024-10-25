What’s The Age Limit For Trick-Or-Treating In New York

With Halloween less than a week away, Americans say there's an age limit when it comes to trick-or-treating.

Fairleigh Dickinson University in New Jersey surveyed registered voters nationwide to find out when kids should stop trick or treating.

Americans Say Kids Should Stop Trick-or-Treating at 13.5

According to the survey, kids in New York should stop trick-or-treating by 13.5 years old.

"Across age groups, across racial and ethnic groups, and even across the political divide, Americans can agree on one thing: kids should probably stop trick-or-treating when they’re 13 and a half," FDU states in a press release about its poll.

The average response was 13.5, according to FDU. 25 percent say kids should go on trick-or-treating for as long as they like, and 3 percent are against trick-or-treating at any age.

Older Americans Against Teens Trick-Or-Treating

Older Americans are the most teens trick-or-treating.

"Older Americans are more likely to say that kids should stop trick-or-treating at ages 11 or 12; younger Americans are more likely to say that kids of any age who want to trick-or-treat should," FDU states.

What do you think?

