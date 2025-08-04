Warning: What’s Now In New York’s Air Could Be Toxic

Warning: What’s Now In New York’s Air Could Be Toxic

Rockland Video

A new statewide health warning is blanketing New York, and what’s causing it is drifting in from hundreds of miles away. See when and where it’ll be worst.

Much of New York is under an air quality health advisory today.

Air Quality Alert Issued For Most Of New York State

The New York State DEC expanded its advisory issued on Sunday for all day Monday, from 12 a.m. until 11:59 p.m. The DEC says the "pollutant of concern is Fine Particulate Matter."

Getty Images
loading...

The advisory is in effect for Upper and Lower Hudson Valley, Central and Western New York, the Adirondacks, Eastern Lake Ontario, and the New York City Metro areas, every region in the Empire State besides Long island.

Read More: Florida Crisis Is Now Creating Massive Problems For New York

Canadian Wildfires Force Air Quality Alert In New York State

Getty Images
loading...

The advisory is issued in response to smoke from Canadian wildfires. Officials say the air quality today will be “Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups.”

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

One Hudson Valley weather expert predicts that the wildfire smoke will linger in the region for most of this week.

"Not great: substantial amounts of wildfire smoke from Canada will arrive in the Hudson Valley starting on Monday," Ben Noll wrote on Facebook while sharing his forecast for the week for the Hudson Valley.

Rockland Video
loading...

Alert: Residents On Edge As Purple Warnings Appear Across New York

Noll says the wildfire smoke will likely persist "through at least Thursday," bringing with it various effects on air quality and haze.

"Because (the smoke) will settle near the ground, people living across the Northeast will be able to smell it," Noll wrote in his weekly newsletter. "People that are sensitive to the smoke should limit strenuous outdoor activity, particularly if and when air quality alerts are issued."

Follow Us on Nextdoor

Weather Outlook For Hudson Valley: August 4-10

Below are the highs and lows for the Hudson Valley for the upcoming week.

Weather Outlook For Hudson Valley: August 4-10

If You See Purple Paint in New York You Need To Leave Right Away

Do you know what to do if you see purple paint in New York State? The easiest advice, run. Here's why. 

7 Illness You'll See This Fall In New York State

These illnesses will be at their peak this fall all across New York.

Gallery Credit: Canva

10 Tips To Prevent Wildfires

Smokey The Bear said it best, "only you can prevent wildfires." Well, it's a lot easier said than done, Smokey. Great name for a bear trying to warn us about fire hazards, by the way.

In order to prevent wildfires, you have to first know how they can be prevented. Here are 10 tips provided by the Department Of Interior that will help you in your every day life, so you can enjoy being outside, camping, and having bonfires without it turning into a problem.

Here are their 10 tips, along with some simplified explanations from me.

Gallery Credit: Cort Freeman

Filed Under: new york news
Categories: Utica-Rome News