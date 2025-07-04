Something Big Is Happening At This Upstate New York Mountain

Hudson Valley officials say this will benefit all residents.

Orange County Executive Steve Neuhaus is hinting that something big is on the way for the county.

Orange County Executive At Sugar Loaf Mountain

Neuhaus shared photos of himself with others at Sugar Loaf Mountain in Chester, New York.

" Filmed at Sugar Loaf Mountain! Plans are in the works to make this spot for all of Orange County to enjoy. Stay tuned—video coming soon," Neuhaus wrote.

Last June, Orange County purchased the 309-acre parcel, including the summit, forest, and surrounding lands, from the Palmer family. This transaction allows for the first formal public access to the summit.

“The concept of preserving the mountain has been talked about for decades. I am proud to say I signed the resolution and now we can start to move forward with exciting plans for the public,” Neuhaus said after the purchase was made official.

What's Next For Sugar Loaf Mountain

Sugar Loaf Mountain in the Hudson Valley is renowned for its breathtaking views of the Hudson River and the surrounding area.

On Tuesday, Neuhaus said to be on the lookout for "informational videos" about plans for Sugar Loaf Mountain and how residents can best utilize it.

Neuhaus wants the performing arts center to be a thriving community center that can host events and where local Broadway actors can give theater classes.

