What In The World Is The New “No Touch” Law In New York State?

A viral claim about a new “no-touch” phone law in New York has drivers confused. Here’s what’s true, what’s not, and what New Yorkers still need to know.

Last month, our friends at The New 96.1 wrote about a new "no-touch" law in New York State. Hudson Valley Post learned more about this new law that went into effect on June 5.

Viral Claims Started Because Of New Pennsylvania Law

Viral claims began circulating on social media about this new law. The posts claimed that these "no touch" laws went into effect in 31 states, including New York on Thursday, June 5.

Snopes says that's "mostly false." Although Snopes confirms that there is some truth to these claims.

A "no-touch law" did go into effect in Pennsylvania on that date. The new law makes it illegal to use a hand-held cell phone while driving, "even while stopped temporarily due to traffic, a red light, or other momentary delay," in the state of Pennsylvania.

The law is called "Paul Miller's Law" in honor of Paul Miller, who was killed in a 2010 crash with a tractor-trailer when the driver reached for their phone while driving. PA officials say that since his death, Paul’s mother, Eileen Miller, has become a national advocate for stronger laws to curb distracted driving.

Snopes says the claims are "mostly false" because the other states already have such laws.

New York State Cell Phone Law

In New York State, you can't use a phone or portable electronic device while you drive.

Officials say it's illegal to hold a phone or portable electronic device and do any of the following

Talk on a handheld mobile telephone

Compose, send, read, access, browse, transmit, save, or retrieve electronic data such as e-mail, text messages, or webpages

Viewing, taking or transmitting images

Play games

Below are the penalties in New York if you are ticketed for distracted driving.

Price You'll Pay If Caught Texting/Talking While Driving In New York

The surcharge for all violations can be up to $93.

