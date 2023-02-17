What Is Happening? Massive Whale, Dolphin Found Dead In New York

Officials have no idea why a massive humpback whale and a dolphin were found dead onshore in New York State just hours apart.

On Thursday the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation confirmed officers found a dolphin and whale on shore.

Humpback Whale Washes up at Lido Beach - Nassau County, New York

On Jan. 30, Lieutenant Reilly, along with ECOs Dickson and Smith, responded to reports of a humpback whale found deceased at Lido Beach Town Park.

"The Officers spent the day securing the scene with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's (NOAA) Office of Law Enforcement, Nassau County Police, Town of Hempstead Bay Constables, and Town of Hempstead Public Safety," the DEC states.

The 40-year-old male humpback whale was 41 feet long and weighed 14.5 tons, according to the DEC.

NOAA officials believe it was killed by a vessel strike.

On Jan. 31, officers continued site security and observed the necropsy and burial process.

Dolphin Washes Up on Egypt Beach - Suffolk County, New York

The day before, Jan. 29, DEC officers Della Rocco, Vandenbos, and Zullo responded to a complaint of a deceased dolphin that had washed up on Egypt Beach in Easthampton.

Arriving officers found a deceased 7-foot dolphin. The dolphin was transported to the Ridge Conservation Area to have a necropsy conducted to determine the cause of death.

The cause of death hasn't been released.

