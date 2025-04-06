What Happens In New York If You Don’t Get A Real ID By Deadline

Time is running out for New Yorkers to update their ID.

With the federal REAL ID deadline fast approaching, New York officials are encouraging New Yorkers to make an appointment with the DMV as soon as possible.

REAL ID Deadline Approaching

The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles is encouraging New Yorkers to visit a DMV office to get a REAL ID or Enhanced ID. The deadline is May 7.

“Whether you are planning to fly soon or not, the REAL ID deadline is almost here, and we want all New Yorkers to be prepared,” DMV Commissioner Mark J.F. Schroeder stated.

What Happens if You Don't Get A REAL ID

Starting May 7, everyone flying in the United States or visiting a secure federal facility will need a REAL ID, Enhanced ID, passport or another form of federally compliant identification.

“The last thing you want to do is delay a trip, or worse, be unable to fly if you need to in a pinch because you don’t have the right identification. So don’t delay in making your REAL ID appointment, and before you come see us, check out our online resources so you can be sure you have everything you need," Schroeder added.

If you don't get the REAL ID by the deadline you must bring an Enhanced ID or passport in order to board any flight in New York State and across the nation.

"The federal REAL ID Act establishes minimum security standards for state-issued driver licenses, permits and ID cards. The law requires customers to bring certain documents to the DMV to prove who they are and to have a new photograph taken before their REAL ID can be issued," the New York State DMV stated in a press release.

To try to make the upgrade process as easy as possible, the DMV has a number of online tools like a document guide and application pre-screening process.

