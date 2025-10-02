What Doctors Secretly Fear Most About COVID In New York
COVID cases are climbing again across New York. This time, doctors say a painful new symptom is spreading fast.
If many people in your life are dealing with COVID or have recently recovered, you're not alone. I know several people who recently tested positive for COVID in the Hudson Valley.
COVID Cases Rise Again
Though less severe than previous waves, there's a rise in COVID cases, which is once again raising concerns among health officials.
According to the CDC, there are high virus levels in wastewater in nearly 20 states.
Razor Blade Sore Throat
This summer, a new and highly contagious variant started to spread with severe symptoms.
The variant's unofficial nickname is “Nimbus" because it has a symptom referred to as a razor-blade throat, which feels like swallowing razor blades.
The NB. 1.8.1 variant is another Omicron variant.
5 Early Omicron Symptoms
For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App
It's also causing unusual symptoms that are leaving experts puzzled.
What Concerns Doctors The Most About COVID Right Now
As fall and winter approach, more people will spend time indoors, making it easier for germs to spread and raising concerns that cases will continue to rise.
Health officials believe things will only get worse because fewer Americans are getting the COVID vaccine. This is due to COVID fatigue and confusing regulations.
The FDA said only those 65 and older or people with underlying conditions should get the shot. The CDC
“It’s a horrible mess. With these new restricted eligibility criteria, getting a COVID vaccine has now become a chaotic, constantly shifting scavenger hunt that depends on what state you’re in,” Dr. Oni Blackstock told the Huff Post. "To make things worse, all of this is happening just as COVID cases are rising."
Health officials also say that this vaccine hesitancy will likely lead to long COVID infections and long-term complications.
This may lead to overcrowding in hospitals as we enter the cold and flu season.
New York State is allowing all residents to get the vaccine this month.
Keep Reading: Where It’s Cheapest To Live In All Of New York
Officials are worried that children under two, who have limited access to vaccines, could face serious health consequences.
Keep Reading:
These COVID Symptoms May Lead to Hospitalizations in New York
Below are symptoms that could lead to hospitalization.