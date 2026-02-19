What Blood Test Now Reveals About Cancer For New Yorkers

There's a new blood test that can detect lung cancer before it shows up on scans.

The study, conducted by Shenzhen University in China, was recently published in the journal Optica, and its findings are presented.

Blood Test Can Detect Lung Cancer Before It Shows Up On Scan

Belyjmishka Belyjmishka loading...

Lead researcher Han Zhang says the test involves a new sensor that can detect very small amounts of cancer biomarkers in blood.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

"A new light-based sensor can spot incredibly tiny amounts of cancer biomarkers in blood, raising the possibility of earlier and simpler cancer detection," the study states.

This new technology combines DNA nanotechnology, CRISPR, and quantum dots to produce, according to researchers, a "clear signal from just a few molecules."

Photo by National Cancer Institute on Unsplash Photo by National Cancer Institute on Unsplash loading...

Zhang says this could help make disease treatments simpler and possibly improve survival rates and lower overall healthcare costs.

"For early diagnosis, this method holds promise for enabling simple blood screenings for lung cancer before a tumor might be visible on a CT scan," Zhang stated. "It could also help advance personalized treatment options by allowing doctors to monitor a patient's biomarker levels daily or weekly to assess drug efficacy, rather than waiting months for imaging results."

In lung cancer tests, it worked even in real patient serum samples, researchers say.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Researchers hope it could eventually power portable blood tests for cancer and other diseases. This would help identify viruses and toxins connected to other issues and potential diseases.

LOOK: Counties with the highest cancer rates in New York

LOOK: Counties with the highest cancer rates in New York Stacker ranked the counties with the highest cancer rates in New York using data from the CDC. Gallery Credit: Stacker

New York State's 10 Leading Causes Of Death

New York State's 10 Leading Causes Of Death

Keep Reading:

Cancer Causing Chemicals Found In 37 Popular Food Items