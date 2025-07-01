What A Nuclear Bomb Would Actually Do To New York State

With tensions rising, a chilling nuke simulator shows what would happen if a bomb hit the Hudson Valley or Upstate. The death toll is worse than you think

New York State officials remain on high alert regarding the Iran-Israel Conflict.

New York On High Alert

Iran Launches A Retaliatory Missile Strike At Tel Aviv Getty Images loading...

New York State ramped up counterterrorism efforts after U.S. bombings overseas last month.

"My top priority is the safety of all New Yorkers," New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said after the bombings.

Iran says it is open to nuclear talks if the U.S. rules out further attacks.

Leaders said they are willing to resume talks about Iran's nuclear program, but the United States "has not made their position clear yet" on whether it would agree to avoid launching any additional military strikes.

President Trump is denying any talks with representatives from Iran.

Impacts Of A Nuclear Bomb On New York State

That's keeping New Yorkers on edge about the threat of nuclear war hitting close to home.

If a nuclear weapon were to hit New York State, a massive number of deaths is expected, according to Alex Wellerstein, a nuclear historian, who created "NUKEMAP."

Hudson Valley Post researched Wellerstein's "NUKEMAP" to figure out the estimated

deaths and injuries for a "Fat Man" bomb and a "W-78" bomb.

For reference, the "Fat Man" bomb was used by the United States on Japan during World War II. The W-78 bomb is about 20 times stronger than the Fat Man, officials say.

Impacts Of Nuclear Bomb On Hudson Valley, New York City, Upstate New York

What would happen if a nuclear bomb hit the local area? See the impacts on major hometowns in the Hudson Valley, New York City, and Upstate New York.

Impacts Of Nuclear Bomb On Hudson Valley, New York City, Upstate New York

A "W-78" bomb is currently in the United States arsenal.

New York Issues Tips To Prepare For Nuclear Attack

