Warning: New Scam In New York Is Targeting Students

New York officials are warning New Yorkers about a new scam.

Gov. Kathy Hochul is warning New Yorkers about scammers who are trying to take advantage of the recent student debt relief plan.

Hochul Warns New Yorks About Scammers Taking Advantage of Student Loan Relief

Mike Groll- Office of Governor Kathy Hochul Mike Groll- Office of Governor Kathy Hochul loading...

These scammers are really trying to steal the borrowers' money and personal information, officials say.

"New Yorkers work hard for every dollar they earn and the student loan forgiveness plan will be critical to helping reduce the pressures of mounting debt," Hochul said. "Unfortunately, unscrupulous individuals and scammers are using this as an opportunity to take advantage of others. Today, we're putting scammers on notice: we will not let you take advantage of hard-working New Yorkers. I urge everyone to remain vigilant and stay informed to stop these bad actors in their tracks."

The scammers are creating a sense of urgency by impersonating government agencies and promising immediate student loan relief, according to Hochul's office.

Get our free mobile app

Biden Grants New York Students Loan Forgiveness

President Biden Addresses Nation After Texas Elementary School Shooting Getty Images loading...

This comes weeks after President Joe Biden granted federal student loan forgiveness for $10,000 for many New Yorkers, with some eligible to receive up to $20,000.

President Biden granted the federal student loan forgiveness weeks ago but officials have yet to announce the next steps. The U.S. Department of Education is still figuring out the crucial next steps.

More details about student loan forgiveness are expected to be released in the near future. The Department of Education recommends logging in to your StudentAid.gov account to ensure your contact information is up to date and to sign up for alerts when new information becomes available.

Tips To Avoid Student Loan Forgiveness Scams

closeup business people sing loan home contact with credit card and calculator in office. coffeekai loading...

All borrowers are reminded that it's important to stay vigilant, well-informed and prepared for any fraud related to this new relief plan. Hochul's office issued four tips to help avoid getting scammed.

Seek trusted information and sources

Don't trust any person or program who promises you early or special access, or guaranteed eligibility

Don't give your personal information, Federal Student Aid ID or social security number to anyone who contacts you

If you encounter a scam, report it.

Hudson Valley School Mascots, Ranked

35 Children Have Recently Gone Missing From New York State

26 Highest Paying Jobs in New York State It's getting harder and harder to make ends meet living in New York State. So we researched the 26 highest paying jobs in the state. Hudson Valley Post analyzed the most recent data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics to craft our list.