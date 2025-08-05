Serious Warning Issued For Job Hunters In New York State

A major company just sounded the alarm on a disturbing new scam targeting job seekers across New York State.

Sinclair, Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI), is a large media company. In 2021, Sinclair became a Fortune 500 company.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

According to the company, Sinclair owns 185 television stations in 85 markets affiliated with all the major broadcast networks.

Sinclair Warns Of Job Scam

Canva Canva loading...

In New York State, Sinclair currently has job openings in Rochester, Schenectady, Syracuse and New York City. With many openings and many searching work, Sinclair is warning all job seekers to "be aware of recruitment scams."

Read More: Florida Crisis Is Now Creating Massive Problems For New York

"We’ve recently been made aware of bad actors impersonating Sinclair and attempting to scam candidates during the hiring process," Sinclair warned on Linkedin.

Tips To Not Get Scammed In The Job Market

Canva Canva loading...

Sinclair wants all to know that the company "will never:"

Conduct interviews through messaging apps

Request for you to pay money or share your banking information

Send you a check and ask you to cash it

Ask you to purchase equipment or make personal purchases on our behalf

If you think you've been scammed, you should report it to the FBI, alert the job board, or email the company directly.

7 Of The Most Dangerous Jobs In New York

7 Of The Most Dangerous Jobs In New York Each year, a lot of New Yorkers end up hurt or sick because of the work they do. Zlotolow & Associates reports that number grows into the thousands. Here are the 7 most dangerous jobs in New York State: Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler

New York's 25 Fastest-Growing Jobs

New York's 25 Highest Fastest Growing Jobs Stacker analyzed jobs data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics to determine the fastest-growing jobs in New York: Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler

Keep Reading:

Highest-Paying Jobs in New York That Don't Require a College Degree

Highest-Paying Jobs in New York That Don't Require a College Degree Stacker ranked the 50 highest-paying jobs in New York that don't require a college degree, using annual compensation data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Gallery Credit: Stacker