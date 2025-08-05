Serious Warning Issued For Job Hunters In New York State
A major company just sounded the alarm on a disturbing new scam targeting job seekers across New York State.
Sinclair, Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI), is a large media company. In 2021, Sinclair became a Fortune 500 company.
According to the company, Sinclair owns 185 television stations in 85 markets affiliated with all the major broadcast networks.
Sinclair Warns Of Job Scam
In New York State, Sinclair currently has job openings in Rochester, Schenectady, Syracuse and New York City. With many openings and many searching work, Sinclair is warning all job seekers to "be aware of recruitment scams."
"We’ve recently been made aware of bad actors impersonating Sinclair and attempting to scam candidates during the hiring process," Sinclair warned on Linkedin.
Tips To Not Get Scammed In The Job Market
Sinclair wants all to know that the company "will never:"
- Conduct interviews through messaging apps
- Request for you to pay money or share your banking information
- Send you a check and ask you to cash it
- Ask you to purchase equipment or make personal purchases on our behalf
If you think you've been scammed, you should report it to the FBI, alert the job board, or email the company directly.
