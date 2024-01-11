Health Alert: Food Sold In New York Wrongly Tainted With Hot Dogs

A popular dish sold in stores across New York State may accidentally contain hot dogs.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) issued a public health alert.

Public Health Alert Announced In New York State

Canva Canva loading...

The FSIS is alerting the public about about frozen mushroom risotto products. The alert for the frozen Wild Fork items are due to a misbranding and undeclared allergen.

"The product labeled as porcini mushroom risotto bites may actually contain hot dogs in puff pastry," the FSIS stated. which contain sesame, a known allergen, that is not declared on the product label.

Photos of the items and key information can be seen below.

Frozen Mushroom Risotto Sold In New York State May Contain "Hot Dogs"

The FSIS issued a public health alert to ensure that consumers with a sesame allergy are aware that they shouldn't eat these mushrooms.

Canva Canva loading...

"FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase," the FSIS stated.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

The problem was discovered after a customer reported that the hot dogs in puff pastry product had been found in a package labeled as mushroom risotto bites.

There's been no confirmed reports of bad reactions but anyone worried about an illness should contact a healthcare provider.

LOOK: 20 American foods that raise eyebrows outside of the US Stac ﻿ ker compiled a list of 20 unusual and uniquely American foods that might raise eyebrows outside the U.S. Gallery Credit: Charlotte Barnett

20 Worst Places to Live in New York State A list highlights the worst places a New York resident can call home. A number of places in the Hudson Valley made the list, including one that was ranked the worst place to live.

Giant Horror Plant A "giant horror plant" that can cause blindness and severe burns is still in New York State, despite the best efforts from New York officials.