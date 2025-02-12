Warning: 13 Beloved Foods Sold In New York May Cause Cancer
Health officials are warning these popular foods that are sold at stores across New York are linked to cancer.
All of the products reportedly contain a synthetic food dye that health officials report has caused cancer in animals.
13 Popular Foods Sold In New York That May Be Linked to Cancer
13 Popular Foods Sold In New York That May Be Linked to Cancer
FDA Bans Red Dye No. 3
The food mentioned above contains Red Dye No. 3. The petroleum-based chemical, which is used to dye food and drinks, was banned last week by the FDA.
It was previously banned in cosmetics after scientists found links between the dye, which is made from petroleum, and cancer in animals. According to the FDA, Red Dye No. 3 is a known "animal carcinogen, causing tumors in rats."
Candy Sold In New York State That May Cause Cancer
Below are some popular candies that reportedly contain Red Dye No. 3.
Candies That Are Affected By the Controversial Red Dye 3
The FDA is allowing companies to take the next two years to remove the red Dye No. 3. and reformulate their products. If the additives aren't removed the product will be banned in the United States.
