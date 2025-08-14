Secret Walmart Trick Helps New Yorkers Slash Costs By 50%

Want to save money? We just learned you can lot of money at Walmart if you shop at these times.

Did you know that you can save lots of money at Walmart if you shop at certain times?

Start Shopping At Walmart At These Times

Walmart Walmart loading...

These days, everything is expensive! And seemingly getting more expensive by the minute, hour, day, week, month, etc.

That's why I was shocked to learn that during a short period of time, you can save up to 50 percent off at Walmart on several items.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

Get Items For Half Price At Walmart If You Shop During These Times

Walmart Walmart loading...

Danny Seliger shared these little-known tricks on TikTok.

"Want 50% off groceries at Walmart? Set your alarm for this secret markdown window!," he wrote on TikTok.

Seilger says there are "better and worse" times to shop.

"What 99 percent of shoppers don't know is there's actually a secret window of time every day where you can get even bigger deals, especially on groceries," he says in his video.

Here's How It Works

According to Seliger, each day, Walmart workers are tasked with marking down items like meat, produce, bakery items, and ready-to-go foods. This is to make room for new inventory.

Walmart Walmart loading...

These employees use yellow clearance stickers to mark down items. Some items are up to 50 percent off!

The stickers are mostly placed on these items between the hours of 7 a.m. and 9 a.m. The marked-down items are typically sold out before noon. So, early shoppers get the best discount.

Keep Reading: Costco To Replace Ghost Neighborhood In Upstate New York

"So if you show up right after they open, you get first pick. Prices are usually 30 to 50 percent off, just to get them off the shelf," Seliger adds.

If You Hear This At A New York Walmart, It's Critical To Run Away

Here's What Each Walmart Emergency Color Code Means Some Walmart intercom codes involve the use of different colors. Each color is linked to a particular event or situation occurring in the store.

The significance of these color-coded alerts can range from relatively significant incidents to potentially critical, life-threatening situations. Understanding what these codes imply is crucial for Walmart employees. This understanding ensures they can promptly take required safety steps as and when necessary.

Hopefully, you'll never hear these codes announced at Walmart, but if you do, at least you'll know what they mean, and how you should act accordingly.

23 Walmart Stores in New York To Get New Look

23 Walmart Store In New York To Get New Look

Walmart Makes Many Coupon Changes