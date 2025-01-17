Walmart, Target, Supermarkets In New York Now Rejecting Some Payments

Walmart, Target, supermarkets and other popular stores have new payment rules in 2025.

Have you ever heard of "mutilated" money?

What Is Mutilated Money?

According to the United States Bureau Of Engraving & Printing:

Mutilated currency is money that has been damaged to the extent that one-half or less of the original note remains, or its condition is such that its value is questionable.

Money can get "mutilated" in many ways. The most common are:

Fire

Water

Chemicals

Explosives

Animals

Insects

Rodents,

Petrification or deterioration by burying.

What Does Mutilated Money Look Like?

Throughout this article are photos of "mutilated" dollar bills.

Money can get mutilated due to cuts or tears, discolorations, burn marks, wear and tear or frayed edges.

Target, Walmart Won't Accept Mutilated Money

Starting in 2025, Target, Costco, Walmart, Dollar Tree, banks and supermarkets, as well as other stores, won't accept mutilated money in 2025.

The change in policy comes from the directly the Bureau of Engraving, the Secret Service, and the Advanced Counterfeit Deterrence (ACD) Steering Committee, reports say.

You Can Redeem Mutilated Money

If you have some mutilated money you can redeem it for free.

"The BEP’s Mutilated Currency Division provides free mutilated currency redemption services for individuals and institutions, such as businesses and financial institutions, in possession of United States mutilated currency notes," the BEP states. "On average, BEP receives more than 22,000 requests for examination of mutilated currency for possible redemption each year, with an estimated value in excess of $35 million."

CLICK HERE to submit a request.

