Walmart Making Major Change To Prices In New York Stores
A major change is coming to Walmart stores across New York, and it could impact how you see prices every time you shop.
The retail giant is rolling out digital shelf labels to all U.S. stores, replacing traditional paper price tags with electronic displays.
Walmart Making Major Change To Prices In Stores In New York
The company says every location nationwide will have digital shelf labels within the next year. Right now, about 2,300 Walmart stores already use the technology.
Instead of employees manually swapping out paper tags, prices will now be updated through a centralized system.
That means when a price changes, it updates instantly on the shelf.
Walmart Says This Matters
Walmart says this move is all about accuracy. The company claims the new system will help make sure the price you see on the shelf matches exactly what you pay at checkout.
This is something shoppers have complained about for years, according to Walmart officials.
Walmart insists the new labels will not lead to surge pricing or different prices during the day. Most changes should happen outside of shopping hours.
Everyday Low Prices Will Remain
Walmart says the company will continue to follow its “Everyday Low Price” strategy, meaning prices will stay the same for all customers in a store, no matter when they shop.
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For shoppers in New York, the biggest difference will be what you see, not what you pay.
But with prices now able to change instantly, it’s a shift that could make some customers wonder just how often those numbers might update.