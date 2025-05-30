Walmart Brings Back Fee In New York, Shoppers Aren’t Happy
Walmart is speaking out about a new "fee" that's angering some customers.
Walmart is bringing back its $6.99 “basket fee” for grocery pickup and delivery orders under $35.
Walmart's Basket Fee Is Back In New York State
These new rules impact "all shoppers," the US Sun reports.
During the COVID pandemic, Walmart removed the basket fee on orders under $35 for Walmart+ Assist members.
The program allows New Yorkers who use food stamps, EBT cards, or Medicaid to sign up for Walmart+ at a 50 percent discount.
Critics say it adds extra pressure on low-income shoppers, who may not always reach the $35 minimum needed to dodge the fee.
According to Walmart, the basket fee covers the cost of store workers picking and packing orders from a store, which is typically more expensive than shipping from a warehouse.
Are Tariffs To Blame?
After news broke for Walmart's rule change, some wondered if President Donald Trump's tariffs were to blame.
The Daily Mail reported the change is because the company is bracing for the impacts of tariffs.
However, in a statement to Mashable, Walmart confirmed tariffs are not the reason for the fee returning.
