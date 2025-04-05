Virus That “Doesn’t Belong In 21st Century” Spreading In New York
Health officials are warning New Yorkers about an old virus that's spreading again across the Empire State.
Governor Hochul is urging residents to get their measles-mumps-rubella vaccines following the news of new measles cases in the Empire State.
Measles Spreading Again In New York State
This week, Gov. Hochul launched a new web portal to support access to vaccines and public health information in the wake of new measles cases in New York State.
“Measles doesn’t belong in the 21st century, and it certainly doesn’t belong in the State of New York,” Hochul said. “As measles outbreaks occur at home and around the globe, it’s critical that New Yorkers take the necessary steps to get vaccinated, get educated and stave off the spread of this preventable disease — the safety of our communities depends on it.”
Hochul's office says there are at least four recently confirmed cases of measles across New York State.
"None of the cases this year are related to each other or connected to the outbreaks in Texas and New Mexico," Hochul's Office told Hudson Valley Post.
Here are the 7 top measles symptoms to watch out for.
Health Officials Urge New Yorkers To Get Vaccinated
Hochul and State Health Commissioner Dr. James McDonald are encouraging everyone to ensure they are current on all recommended immunizations.
"The New York State Department of Health and local health departments work together to monitor cases and alert the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. All New Yorkers are urged to protect themselves by making sure they’re up to date on important, lifesaving immunizations," Hochul's office states.
LIST: Measles Symptoms
