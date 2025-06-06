USPS Warns New Yorkers To Check Their Mailboxes ASAP
This could affect how and if your mail gets delivered. Here's what they want every New Yorker to check.
The United States Postal Service is reminding New Yorkers to check their mailbox.
USPS Issues Alert For New York Residents To Check Mailboxes
It's all part of National Mailbox Awareness Week, which urges all to inspect, maintain, and upgrade their mailboxes.
The reason, to help ensure safe, secure, and efficient mail delivery, officials say.
“Customer’s mailboxes are the first point of contact for receiving birthday cards, letters, and important documents,” Acting Postmaster General and CEO Doug Tulino stated. “A well-maintained mailbox helps to ensure that every package and parcel makes it to its intended destination safely and efficiently.”
How To Care For Your Mailbox
The USPS says some common things you might need to do to your mailbox include:
- Replacing loose hinges on a mailbox door.
- Repainting a mailbox that may have rusted or has started to peel.
- Remounting a loosened mailbox post.
- Replacing or adding house numbers
- Keeping security top-of-mind
